Two Tarn Taran men held with 35gm heroin in Navi Mumbai

Police have arrested two men hailing from Punjab after seizing heroin from them in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township, an official said on Tuesday.

Based on a tip-off, the police laid a trap near an under-construction bridge in Panvel area of Navi Mumbai late Sunday night. The two persons were apprehended and 35 gm of heroin, in ball and stone forms, was seized from their possession, Panvel City police station’s senior inspector Nitin Thakre said.

The accused have been identified as Satnam Singh Sukhdev Singh (31) and Sukhwinder Singh Muknar Singh (59), both residents of Tarn Taran in Punjab, the official said.

“The duo had come from outside the state and were found in possession of the contraband with the intention to distribute it illegally,” said Thakre.The two men were arrested and booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.”Our preliminary probe indicates the arrested individuals were likely involved in a larger drug distribution chain. Investigations are ongoing to identify other possible links,” Thakre said.