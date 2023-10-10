News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two women fall prey to snatchers in Panchkula

Two women fall prey to snatchers in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Oct 10, 2023 08:22 AM IST

Two women were targeted by motorcycle-borne snatchers in separate incidents, wherein one of them lost a gold chain while the other lost her purse, in Panchkula.

A case under Section 379A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector 5 police station, Panchkula. (HT File)
In the first case, Mamta Singh, 36, of Dera Bassi, said that she was on her way to Sector 7 after dropping her daughter at Government PG College for Women, Sector 14, Panchkula, when the incident the snatchers struck. She said that when she reached near the Sector 11/12 Panchkula cut, two persons on a motorcycle came from behind and snatched her gold chain. She said the bike did not have a number plate and the men were wearing a helmet so she couldn’t see their face. She said that the accused sped away towards Sector 12, Panchkula.

A case under Section 379A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector 5 police station, Panchkula.

In the second case, Seema Sharma, 50, of Sector 12A, Panchkula, told the police that she along with her daughter-in-law and granddaughter, was walking to the Sector 20 market on Sunday evening when two youths on a motorcycle snatched her purse.

She said that the purse contained 10,000 cash and her mobile phone, besides some important documents. A case of snatching was registered at the Sector 20 police station.

Story Saved
