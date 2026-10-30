Two youths drown in Hisar canal

Two people, aged around 25 to 30 years, drowned in the Siddhmukh canal near Kalirawan village in Haryana’s Hisar district on Thursday, police said. The bodies have been kept in the mortuary of Agroha Medical College, and further legal proceedings are underway, police said. (HT File)

The bodies were spotted floating in the canal by local residents, who alerted the police and the Dial 112 emergency response team. With the help of divers, the bodies were recovered and taken to the mortuary of Agroha Medical College for identification.

According to preliminary police investigations, both deceased were employed as labourers at a factory in the area but they could not be identified yet as the police teams have called other workers from the factory for identification.

According to preliminary investigation by the police, they may have entered the canal to bathe and drowned after venturing into deep water. The strong current is believed to have carried their bodies around 1.5 km downstream before they were spotted by villagers. However, the exact circumstances leading to their deaths are yet to be ascertained.

The police said they were also making inquiries in the surrounding area to establish the sequence of events and determine whether the deaths were accidental. The bodies have been kept in the mortuary of Agroha Medical College, and further legal proceedings are underway, police added.