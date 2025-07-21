UAPA accused arrested via facial recognition system in J&K’s Anantnag

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday arrested a person involved in a UAPA case after he was detected by facial recognition system installed by police in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Officials said that police apprehended Muneeb Mushtaq Sheikh, a resident of Malik Mohalla Drangbal Pampore, in neighbouring Anantnag district, after his detection by the technological system raised suspicion.

“The arrest was made after the suspect was detected at the X-Ray Point, Ganishbal, through the FRS installed by J&K Police,” a police spokesperson said.

Upon detection, the individual was immediately taken into custody and shifted to Pahalgam police station for further verification.

“Subsequent inquiries revealed that Muneeb Mushtaq Sheikh is involved in a case under Sections 16, 18, 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Sections 4/5 of the Explosive Substances Act at Pampore police station,” the spokesperson said.

“The swift identification and apprehension of the suspect highlight the effectiveness of advanced surveillance technologies including the Facial Recognition System, in enhancing security and maintaining law and order,” the official said.

The police said that they have been leveraging modern tools to combat terrorism and ensure public safety.