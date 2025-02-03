UAPA case: Police files challan against seven in J&K court

Police on Monday filed a chargesheet against seven terror associates under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UA(P)A) in a Srinagar court. The spokesman said the police remains committed to combat terrorism and ensuring the safety and security of our people. (iStock)

Police said the chargesheet pertains to Case FIR No. 31/2024, registered at Khanyar police station, under Sections 13, 18, 20, 23, and 38 of the UA(P)Act, along with Section 7/25 of the Arms Act. “A total of eight accused were involved in the case, including a Pakistani terrorist operating under the code name Usman, who was neutralised in a police encounter,” the spokesman said adding that charges have been formally filed against the seven individuals for their involvement in various terror-related activities, while an abate challan has been submitted in connection with the deceased Pakistani terrorist.

