UBS student bags highest package of ₹53 lakh
Deepak Singh, 26, has bagged the highest package of ₹53 lakh per annum (LPA) in the placement drive conducted by Panjab University’s University Business School (UBS) for the current session.
A native of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh (UP), the MBA student has been placed in Tolaram Group as an area sales manager (ASM). Deepak said that the course work and practical exposure during his internship helped him crack his interview. “Experiences which I gained from understanding the market also helped me. Also, the support from the department, family and friends is the reason behind this achievement,” he said.
This year, UBS recorded 96.29% placement as compared to 90.16% last year. The highest package at UBS last year was ₹17.8 LPA offered by American Express. The average package this year is ₹10.13 LPA, which is higher than last year’s ₹8.10 LPA.
Dr Tejinderpal Singh, placement coordinator of UBS, said, “Out of the 146 students, 11 students opted out from the placement process because of their family business, start-ups and further studies. The remaining 135 bagged offers from various prominent recruiters.”
Three other students of UBS – Atin Patel (MBA), Jaspreet Kaur (MBA IB) and Satyam Srivastava (MBA) – have been offered packages of ₹21 LPA by American Express.
Main recruiters
This year, more than 30 recruiters participated in the placement drive of UBS including Tolaram Group, American Express, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, MG Motors, Deloitte, HDFC Life, Maruti Suzuki, ICICI Bank and Tech Mahindra.
UBS said that there is a 25% increase in the number of recruiters this year and 10 of them participated for the first time. According to the placement statistics shared by UBS, the highest number of students were placed in IT and consulting this year, followed by BFSI and research, consulting and advisory sectors.
-
Russia-Ukraine agree on humanitarian corridors, 22 die in Chernihiv: Top updates
Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his 90-minute phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron earlier in the day, said that his country will achieve its goals of the military operation in Ukraine no matter what.
-
Zelenskyy calls for Putin to ‘sit down’ for negotiation, says ‘I don’t bite'
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said any kinds of talks between him and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are “more important than shots”, adding that it was the “only way to stop the war” between the two countries.
-
Russian foreign ministry says Ukraine invasion ‘result of anti-Russia policy’
The Russian foreign ministry in another statement on Twitter said that the “anti-Semitism, xenophonia, racial discrimination flourishing in Ukraine today” are “exactly” what the Vladimir Putin's side has been “talking about tirelessly” for the last eight years.
-
IND vs SL: Entire credit for where we stand goes to Virat, says skipper Rohit
Forty-three Tests old, Rohit thanked Virat Kohli for leading the team to a position of strength ahead of his first Test as captain.
-
Russian troops have occupied govt building in Kharkiv, says Kherson governor
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who regularly addresses his people via videos, said that the country's defence lines were holding the Russian forces. He added that there has been no breather in missile strikes by Moscow that have transformed Kharkiv and Ukraine's capital Kyiv into a rubble.