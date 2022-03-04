UBS student bags highest package of 53 lakh

Deepak Singh, 26, has bagged the highest package of ₹53 lakh per annum (LPA) in the placement drive conducted by Panjab University’s University Business School (UBS) for the current session.

A native of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh (UP), the MBA student has been placed in Tolaram Group as an area sales manager (ASM). Deepak said that the course work and practical exposure during his internship helped him crack his interview. “Experiences which I gained from understanding the market also helped me. Also, the support from the department, family and friends is the reason behind this achievement,” he said.

This year, UBS recorded 96.29% placement as compared to 90.16% last year. The highest package at UBS last year was ₹17.8 LPA offered by American Express. The average package this year is ₹10.13 LPA, which is higher than last year’s ₹8.10 LPA.

Dr Tejinderpal Singh, placement coordinator of UBS, said, “Out of the 146 students, 11 students opted out from the placement process because of their family business, start-ups and further studies. The remaining 135 bagged offers from various prominent recruiters.”

Three other students of UBS – Atin Patel (MBA), Jaspreet Kaur (MBA IB) and Satyam Srivastava (MBA) – have been offered packages of ₹21 LPA by American Express.

Main recruiters

This year, more than 30 recruiters participated in the placement drive of UBS including Tolaram Group, American Express, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, MG Motors, Deloitte, HDFC Life, Maruti Suzuki, ICICI Bank and Tech Mahindra.

UBS said that there is a 25% increase in the number of recruiters this year and 10 of them participated for the first time. According to the placement statistics shared by UBS, the highest number of students were placed in IT and consulting this year, followed by BFSI and research, consulting and advisory sectors.

