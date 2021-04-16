UK variant found in 70% samples sent by PGIMER

As many as 70% of the 60 samples sent by PGIMER for genome sequencing in March turned positive for the UK variant of Covid-19. Among the 60 patients sampled, 45 were from Chandigarh.

“The department of virology, PGIMER, had sent 60 positive samples to National Centre for Disease Control, New Delhi, in March. Among them, 70% had UK variant and one sample was found to have double mutation. 681H mutant of Covid-19 was observed in 20% of the samples,” said Dr Jagat Ram, director, PGIMER.

“Considering the high transmission rate of the UK variant, citizens should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour by wearing masks, maintaining social distance and frequently using sanitiser or washing hands,” he added.

Advising people to avoid non-essential travel and crowded places, Dr Ram said, “The eligible people should get vaccinated, which will help reduce the disease’s severity and further help in breaking the chain of transmission.”