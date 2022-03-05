Ukraine crisis: NMC allows foreign medical graduates to complete internship in India
Amid the ongoing evacuation of medical students from war-torn Ukraine, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has considered the foreign medical graduates (FMG) with incomplete internships due to compelling situations, like war, as eligible to complete the remaining part of their internship in India.
For securing registration to practice medicine in India, the students pursuing medical studies abroad require to do double internships — once in the country where they got the MBBS and again in India — as per the National Medical Commission (Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate) Regulations, 2021.
Ukraine’s state-run universities providing medical education at low costs have been attracting Indian students for years. According to the country’s ministry of education and science, there are around 18,095 Indian students in Ukraine. There were hundreds of students, who were doing their internship in the final year of their course.
The NMC undergraduate medical education board in a notification stated that it has been observed that there are also some foreign medical graduates with incomplete internship due to such compelling situation which is beyond their control, such as pandemic Covid-19 and war etc. “Considering the agony and stress faced by these foreign medical graduates, their application to complete the remaining part of an internship in India is considered eligible. Accordingly, the same may be processed by state medical councils provided that the candidates must have cleared FMGE before applying for completion of internship in India,” said deputy secretary Shambhu Sharan Kumar.
The NMC issued the detailed guidelines, which are required to be followed by the state medical councils for the grant of registration of FMGs till further instructions from the commission or implementation of the National Exit Test (NExT), whichever occurs earlier.
“The state medical councils should ensure the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) conducted by the National Board of Examination (NBE) should be cleared by the candidates seeking registration in India. If the candidate is found fulfilling criteria, provisional registration may be granted by the state medical councils for 12 months internship or balance period, as the case may be. State medical councils should obtain an undertaking from the medical college that no fee is charged by the medical college from the FMGs for permitting them to do their internship. The stipend and other facilities to FMGs should be extended equivalent Indian medical graduates being trained at the government medical colleges as fixed by the appropriate authority,” it reads.
-
Shane Warne dies of suspected heart attack at 52; causes of sudden heart attacks
There has been a rising trend of sudden heart attack in people aged 40-50 and even younger. Stress, sedentary lifestyle, excessive consumption of fast food, heavy smoking, are said to be some of the reasons behind it.
-
'Cannot process his passing': Kohli, Rohit react to Shane Warne's death
The passing of the legendary Shane Warne has come as a huge shock to Indian batter Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma, as both tweeted their respect to the Australian great, who died of a 'suspected heart attack' on Friday.
-
Gavaskar slams 'Virat Kohli's out of touch' criticism after 45 vs SL in 1st Test
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar on Friday slammed critics for calling Virat Kohli “out of touch” after the 33-year-old was dismissed for 45 in the first Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka in Mohali. The Test match marks Kohli's 100th appearance in the format, making him the 12th Indian cricketer to reach the milestone. Kohli looked in sublime touch throughout his 76-ball stay before being befuddled by left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya.
-
'If people are not getting to see me score big, it is due to their expectations'
Virat Kohli has not scored a century in international cricket since November of 2019 but for the former India captain, it is not something that bothers him as long as he continues to play crucial knocks for India.
-
Hygiene tips: Here's how to lead healthy and safe sexual life, reduce STI spread
Reproductive and sexual health implies that people are able to have a satisfying and safe sex life, prevent sexual infections and have the capacity to reproduce and the freedom to decide if, when and how often to do so. In other words, having access to sexual and reproductive health services, quality information about maintaining a healthy lifestyle and physical and mental health services can help couples achieve optimal health and wellbeing.