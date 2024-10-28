Uncle-nephew among fivedead in road mishap

At least five people were killed when the car they were travelling in lost control and plunged into a ravine at Chauhar valley in the Padhar subdivision of Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district on Saturday night, said police on Sunday. Mangled remain of car which rolled down in gorge in Chauhar valley in Padhar subdivision of Mandi district on Sunday. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

All the victims were residents of Dhamchyan village and were returning home after attending a wedding ceremony in Barot.

The deceased have been identified as Karan Singh, 33, Gulab Singh, 25, Sagar,15, Rajesh Kumar, 23, Ganga Ram, 27, — all residents of Dhamchyan in Padhar subdivision in Mandi, the police said, adding that Sagar and Karan Singh were uncle and nephew.

Police officials told the media that the car had gone out of control and fell into the ravine. Meanwhile, Padhar subdivision DSP Dev Raj, said that the post-mortem of the deceased has been conducted and further investigation has been launched.

Their relatives started searching for them after they did not return home. Later, using GPS tracking, the mangled remains of the car were located in a field near Lachkandi village and the bodies were recovered.

Upon receiving this information, panchayat representatives arrived and informed the police.

Superintendent of police (SP) Mandi Sakshi Verma said a case under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over the deaths and extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.

While the chief minister assured all possible assistance to the bereaved families, the district authorities have provided immediate relief of ₹ 25,000 each to the next of kin of the deceased.

(With PTI inputs)