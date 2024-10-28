Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Uncle-nephew among fivedead in road mishap

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Oct 28, 2024 11:11 AM IST

All the victims were residents of Dhamchyan village and were returning home after attending a wedding ceremony in Barot

At least five people were killed when the car they were travelling in lost control and plunged into a ravine at Chauhar valley in the Padhar subdivision of Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district on Saturday night, said police on Sunday.

Mangled remain of car which rolled down in gorge in Chauhar valley in Padhar subdivision of Mandi district on Sunday. (Birbal Sharma/HT)
Mangled remain of car which rolled down in gorge in Chauhar valley in Padhar subdivision of Mandi district on Sunday. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

All the victims were residents of Dhamchyan village and were returning home after attending a wedding ceremony in Barot.

The deceased have been identified as Karan Singh, 33, Gulab Singh, 25, Sagar,15, Rajesh Kumar, 23, Ganga Ram, 27, — all residents of Dhamchyan in Padhar subdivision in Mandi, the police said, adding that Sagar and Karan Singh were uncle and nephew.

Police officials told the media that the car had gone out of control and fell into the ravine. Meanwhile, Padhar subdivision DSP Dev Raj, said that the post-mortem of the deceased has been conducted and further investigation has been launched.

Their relatives started searching for them after they did not return home. Later, using GPS tracking, the mangled remains of the car were located in a field near Lachkandi village and the bodies were recovered.

Upon receiving this information, panchayat representatives arrived and informed the police.

Superintendent of police (SP) Mandi Sakshi Verma said a case under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over the deaths and extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.

While the chief minister assured all possible assistance to the bereaved families, the district authorities have provided immediate relief of 25,000 each to the next of kin of the deceased.

(With PTI inputs)

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //