close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Unidentified persons attack Moga cop, flee with service revolver

Unidentified persons attack Moga cop, flee with service revolver

ByHT Correspondent, Faridkot
Dec 24, 2023 07:56 AM IST

The accused fled from the spot after injuring head constable Satnam Singh. Satnam was rushed to a hospital by a passerby, and his condition is said to be stable.

Unidentified persons on Friday night attacked a Punjab police head constable and snatched his service revolver in Moga district, police said.

The police have registered an FIR on the complaint of Satnam’s father and started the investigation. Police are looking at the CCTV footage of the surrounding areas to identify the accused.
The police have registered an FIR on the complaint of Satnam’s father and started the investigation. Police are looking at the CCTV footage of the surrounding areas to identify the accused.

The accused fled from the spot after injuring head constable Satnam Singh. Satnam was rushed to a hospital by a passerby, and his condition is said to be stable.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The police have registered an FIR on the complaint of Satnam’s father and started the investigation. Police are looking at the CCTV footage of the surrounding areas to identify the accused.

Jarnail Singh, Satnam’s father, said that his son was returning home after duty from Kamalke Chowk. “Near Lohara village Satnam’s car got punctured. When he was changing the tire, some unidentified persons attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon. The accused fled from the spot with his service revolver,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out