Unidentified persons attack Moga cop, flee with service revolver

Unidentified persons on Friday night attacked a Punjab police head constable and snatched his service revolver in Moga district, police said. The police have registered an FIR on the complaint of Satnam’s father and started the investigation. Police are looking at the CCTV footage of the surrounding areas to identify the accused.

The accused fled from the spot after injuring head constable Satnam Singh. Satnam was rushed to a hospital by a passerby, and his condition is said to be stable.

Jarnail Singh, Satnam’s father, said that his son was returning home after duty from Kamalke Chowk. “Near Lohara village Satnam’s car got punctured. When he was changing the tire, some unidentified persons attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon. The accused fled from the spot with his service revolver,” he added.