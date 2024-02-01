Uniform grants to students inadequate, say teachers in Ludhiana

After a prolonged six-month wait, students at the Meritorious School have finally received funds for their uniforms, earlier this week, but the teachers’ union have raised concerns regarding the inadequate funds allocated. The Meritorious School Teachers Union highlight that students at schools of eminence receive ₹ 4,000 per student for their uniforms. (HT File Photo)

Each meritorious student was granted ₹1,400 to cover the costs of essential uniform components, including jerseys, cardigans, socks, and school shoes.

The union argues that expecting students to purchase a complete set of uniform, lasting for two years, to be worn daily, with just ₹1,400 is unrealistic. They also highlight a disparity, noting that students at schools of eminence receive ₹4,000 per student for their uniforms.

Ajay Sharma, district coordinator of the Meritorious School Teachers Union, expressed concern, stating, “The students here come from humble backgrounds, with their parents working as labourers or daily wage earners. Despite financial hardships, the students’ guardians have bought a full set of uniform in August, when the session began. We have received grants of only ₹1,400 per student, while students in Schools of Eminence are receiving ₹4,000 each for the same. How can one possibly buy at least two sets of the uniform for a two-year course at the residential school for an adolescent child at this meagre cost ?”

The uniforms include suits, salwars, dupattas, socks, school shoes, cardigans for girls, and button-down shirts, trousers, socks, school shoes, and sweaters for boys. Students at the residential school emphasised the necessity of having at least two sets of uniform, considering their need to wash and maintain them independently.

A Class 11 student, speaking anonymously, said, “We need at least two sets of uniform to wear six days a week. The allocated amount is not sufficient for even one set. Additionally, we have to wear the same uniform through all seasons.”

Acknowledging the demand, deputy district education officer Jasvider Singh stated, “Meritorious students have been receiving this grant for ten years as per the scale set by the previous government, while students of Schools of Eminence have received it for the first time. The government will hopefully revise their scale in the coming session.”