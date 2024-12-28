Menu Explore
Union ministry approved the final alignment of the much-anticipated Jalori Tunnel

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Dec 29, 2024 05:24 AM IST

With the alignment finalised, now a Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be prepared and land acquisition process will be started

The Union ministry of road transport and highways has approved the final alignment of the much-anticipated Jalori Tunnel, in Kullu district.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari had promised the construction of the Jalori Tunnel during a public meeting in Ani before the Lok Sabha elections. (HT representative image)
Union minister Nitin Gadkari had promised the construction of the Jalori Tunnel during a public meeting in Ani before the Lok Sabha elections. (HT representative image)

With the alignment finalised, now a Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be prepared and land acquisition process will be started. The tunnel is expected to enhance connectivity, boost the local economy and improve safety for residents and tourists.

With the construction of this tunnel, the distance from Khanag to Ghiyagi will be reduced by 8 kilometers and will provide connectivity round the year. In Winters due to the closure of Jalori Pass, 71 panchayats of Kullu district get disconnected with the district headquarters.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari had promised the construction of the Jalori Tunnel during a public meeting in Ani before the Lok Sabha elections.

Recently, Himachal PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh met Union minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi and requested him to expedite the Jalori tunnel project. After this, the alignment report sent by the state government has been approved by the ministry.

“This tunnel will help improve connectivity,” said Vikramaditya Singh while expressing his gratitude to Union ministry for expediting the project.

Meanwhile, former chief minister and leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur welcomed the approval of the alignment for the Jalori Tunnel for prioritising the development needs of Himachal Pradesh.

“The announcement of the tunnel by Nitin Gadkari reflects the BJP’s commitment to timely execution of its promises”, he added while targeting chief minister for “taking credit”.

Banjar MLA Surender Shourie said that the people of Banjar and Ani Saraj have been waiting for the construction of this tunnel for years.

