Union ministry gives go-ahead for ridership assessment of proposed New Delhi- AIIMS Jhajjar metro link

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 07, 2024 08:28 AM IST

The ridership assessment will be done by M/s RITES, a multidisciplinary engineering and consultancy organisation

The Union ministry of housing and urban affairs has given a go-ahead for conducting a fresh ridership assessment to gauge the potential demand for establishing a metro link connecting the national capital to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and National Cancer Institute Badsa in Jhajjar.

Kaushal said M/s RITES was initially appointed to prepare a detailed project report for Gurugram’s Sector 56 to Panchgaon stretch. (HT File)

The ridership assessment will be done by M/s RITES, a multidisciplinary engineering and consultancy organisation.

This was stated by Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal after presiding over a Board meeting of Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC). The chief secretary, who is also HMRTC chairman said a ridership assessment study is also being done to evaluate the potential for a metro link connecting Bahadurgarh and Asaudha. M/s RITES will submit a report by April 15.

Kaushal said M/s RITES was initially appointed to prepare a detailed project report for Gurugram’s Sector 56 to Panchgaon stretch. However, it has been expanded to include the route from Gurugram’s Sector 56 to Vatika Chowk. This extension signifies progress in enhancing metro connectivity within Gurugram.

“The project spanning 36 km effectively links Sector-56, Gurugram, to Panchgaon. With 28 elevated stations strategically positioned along the route, the project aims to ensure comprehensive coverage and convenient access for commuters. Active efforts are underway to explore the feasibility of constructing a double-decker viaduct for a potential metro line connecting Faridabad and Gurugram, offering an innovative solution to space constraints,’’ he said.

Officials said that there is a modification in the Chandigarh Tricity mass rapid transport system (MRTS) project with a direct link now connecting the railway station and the main corridor.

This adjustment aimed to improve accessibility and convenience for passengers utilising both metro and train services. The project’s network length has been extended by four kilometres, linking ISBT Zirakpur to Sector 20, Panchkula.

Thursday, March 07, 2024
