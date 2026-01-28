Upcoming state budget to reflect public aspirations, not just numbers: Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, who on Tuesday held a pre-budget consultation meeting with ministers, Members of Parliament and Members of the Legislative Assembly, said that the upcoming state budget will serve as a strong bridge between present needs and future dreams. Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini during a pre-budget meeting with MPs, cabinet ministers and MLAs of Haryana in Panchkula on Tuesday. (@NayabSainiBJP X)

He said that to promote natural farming, the government will establish smart zones on 1,000 acre land and that in these zones farmers will be encouraged to practice natural farming without the use of fertilisers and pesticides.

Saini said that the government’s effort is to ensure that the upcoming budget increases the income of every farmer in Haryana, makes agriculture a profitable occupation, promotes water conservation and encourages natural farming. New opportunities will be created for agriculture-based industries, while an environment will be created so that the budget aligns with the dreams of youth and provides them with employment opportunities.

“Women empowerment should be an integral part of daily governance thinking,” Saini said, adding that at the same time efforts will be made to ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach the poor, deprived, backward and the last person in the queue with complete transparency.

“The budget will not be the government’s budget but the budget of 2.80 crore people of Haryana. It will not be a document of numbers but a document of aspirations, serving as a strong bridge between present needs and future dreams.”

Saini said that IT and AI will play an important role in the preparation of the 2026–27 budget. Through the AI-based app launched on January 6 for pre-budget consultations, more than 9,000 suggestions have been received so far. He said all suggestions received from the public and legislators will be considered while preparing the budget that will bring trust and hope to every citizen of Haryana.

After the pre-budget consultation meetings began on January 6 in Gurugram, at least 12 meetings have been held with about 1,597 stakeholders and 1,513 suggestions received. These meetings were held with representatives of the industry, education, health, farmers, sarpanches, youth, and women groups.

During the meeting, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs, MLAs and ministers gave detailed suggestions related to the budget.

Saini said that all MLAs and MPs were invited to this pre-budget consultation meeting, but opposition leaders did not attend. “Had they (Congress MLAs) participated, they could have given constructive suggestions for Haryana’s development,” he said.