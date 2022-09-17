Upset with central leadership, Cong MLA Ram Lal resigns from party’s V-P’s post

SHIMLA Even as Congress is grappling to put its act together before the forthcoming state assembly elections, the party’s senior leader and vice-president Ram Lal Thakur resigned from the post on Friday creating ripples in the grand-old party. This comes days after Congress general secretary Ashray Sharma, grandson of former Union minister late Sukhram, resigned from the panel constituted by the party to lead the Yuva Berozgar Yatra, reportedly owing to his differences with Shimla rural legislator Vikramaditya Singh.

Thakur, however, said that he would continue to work as head of the election management committee.

Thakur did not provide any reason for his resignation but hinted at differences with the central leadership. “The central committee, whether the Pradesh Election Committee or State Election Committee have asked legislators to contest elections, but I want to make it clear that I don’t want to contest elections,” he said, adding some leaders are pulling the party in different directions which is not good for the party.

“I will continue to do whatever I can as a soldier for the party,” Thakur said. Thakur has been elected legislator five times and is currently a legislator from Nanina Devi. He remained forest minister and health minister in the Virbhadra Singh-led government

“I think that it’s not important for me to contest elections,” Thakur said while addressing the media in Bilaspur adding, “I am immediately resigning from the post of vice-president but I will work for the election management committee.”

Meanwhile, AICC secretary in-charge for media in Himachal Alka Lamba said, “The party respects the sentiments of Thakur Ram Lal ji, a senior leader of the Indian National Congress, former minister, MLA from Naina Devi ji. He has dedicated his whole life to the party, the people of Himachal and Naina Devi ji. Party leadership has held a discussion with Thakur ji. He talked about continuing to discharge his responsibilities as the chairman of the election campaign committee. He also talked about convening a meeting of the committee soon. The party is confident that Thakur Ram Lal will keep playing an important role in the upcoming assembly elections, Lamba said.