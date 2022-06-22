US condemns attack on Sikhs in Kabul
The United States on Tuesday condemned the recent attacks in Afghanistan that resulted in civilian casualties, including the attack on a Sikh temple in Kabul last week. Several blasts tore through Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul’s Bagh-e-Bala neighbourhood on Saturday, killing two persons, including a Sikh. The Islamic State terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack, calling it “an act of support” for the Prophet.
“We have condemned the recent attacks that have killed and harmed civilians in Afghanistan. This includes the cowardly attack that we saw this weekend against the Sikh community in Kabul that claimed innocent lives including the life of a Sikh worshiper,” US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said during a press briefing.
“This is part of what can only be described as a concerning trend against members of religious minority groups in Afghanistan,” he said, adding that terrorists are striking at the heart of the country’s pluralistic identity by attacking Hindus and Sikhs. “Those perpetrators must be held accountable,” he added.
A day earlier, US Special Envoy Rina Amiri had raised concerns about the escalating attacks against Hindus and Sikhs in Afghanistan. “Deeply concerned about the escalating attacks against Afghanistan’s Hindus & Sikhs. Afghanistan’s rich diversity is its greatest treasure. A threat against one group is a threat to the identity of Afghanistan as a whole,” Amiri had shared on Twitter.
Even India on Monday had condemned the “cowardly attack” at the gurdwara, while asking all UN member states not to be selective and combat hatred against non-Abrahamic religions as well.
-
How unhealed trauma shows up in relationships: Psychologist shares insights
In an Instagram post, Psychologist Nicole LePera dealt addressed the issue of unresolved trauma and how it creeps in the way of relationships and make things difficult. Nicole said that when chaos and crisis form the base of relationships in the way we are brought up from childhood, often predictability and stability feel boring. Hence, people look for chaos and crisis as they feel safe in those situations.
-
'Got a massive Test against India coming': Anderson rested for 3rd Test vs NZ
Veteran England fast bowler James Anderson has been rested for their upcoming third Test against New Zealand, with pace bowling all-rounder Jamie Overton set to make his international debut in his place. Anderson, who is England's all-time highest Test wicket taker, has been sidelined with an ankle injury and captain Ben Stokes said that the decision to rest him has been taken while keeping in mind the fact that England are set to play a Test match against India starting on July 1.
-
Shinde hits back after Sena's ‘ultimatum’, calls party order ‘legally invalid’
Shiv Sena said that all of its MLAs must attend the meeting convened by party supremo and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray at his residence 'Varsha' at 5pm today. It added that whoever fails to make to do so will be considered to have decided to quit the party voluntarily, and action will be taken against them.
-
Can a person with one kidney donate blood? Here's what doctors have to say
Blood donation takes place in three steps: donor registration, medical examination and screening and blood collection/phlebotomy and while the entire process takes approximately an hour, the actual procedure of donating blood takes less than 10 minutes. Maintaining adequate supplies of blood is a constant challenge due to its short shelf life as a specific type of blood is required by many patients but at times, blood centres may have sufficient supplies of one blood type while experiencing a critical shortage of a different type.
-
Parthiv wants 27-year-old star to play ahead of Sanju Samson in Ireland T20Is
After a 2-2 draw against South Africa in the five-match T20I series, the action moves to the United Kingdom where India take on Ireland in a two T20Is. With the series against Proteas perfectly poised for a decider, rain gods showed no mercy on the day of the decider as the final match of the series was washed out. In the T20I series against Ireland, all-rounder Hardik Pandya – who made a brilliant international return in the South Africa series – will be leading India.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics