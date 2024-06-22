Use of horses at Chandigarh Police Riding Club violating rules: Audit

The creation of the Chandigarh Police Riding Club, intended to provide riding lessons to the city’s youth was in contravention of the rules, an audit conducted by the office of the director general of audit (Central) has found. The police horse-riding school was set up in Sector 26 Police Lines in 2022. (HT File)

According to the Punjab Police rules, mounted police should primarily be used for operational duties such as combating mobile gangs of criminals, patrolling to prevent highway robbery, controlling crowds, assisting in traffic control, and performing escort duties. Besides, a standing order dated July 8, 1987, explicitly prohibits the use of government horses for purposes other than official duties.

The horse-riding school was set up in Sector 26 Police Lines in 2022 and is open to all civilians above the age of 10.

The audit report also found out that the mounted police wing, comprising 37 geldings and mares funded by government expenditure, has been generating income through riding fees charged to departmental officials, civilians and special memberships.

A total of ₹6,05,500 has been collected as riding fee. However, instead of depositing these receipts into the treasury, the funds were retained in a current account at Axis Bank, opened on January 1, 2022. This practice has not only led to the loss of interest, but also contravenes the specified financial rules.

According to the General Financial Rules (GFR) 2017, all money received by or on behalf of the Government must be promptly deposited into the Government Account. Additionally, the Punjab Police Rules, 1934, mandates that gazetted officers ensure all claimable income is duly claimed, realised and paid into the treasury without delay. However, the audit has found that these regulations have not been adhered to by the mounted police wing.

Furthermore, it was found that no cash book was maintained for these receipts, and the money was directly deposited into the bank account.

According to the report, Section 12 of The Police Act, 1861, grants the Inspector-General the authority to frame rules for the organisation and duties of the police force, subject to state government approval. The creation of the Chandigarh Police Riding Club, therefore, stands in violation of these established norms.