US-linked narco module busted in Amritsar; 2 held with 6 kg heroin

A cross-border drug smuggling module, being run by US-based notorious smuggler Jasmit Singh alias Lucky, was busted with the arrest of two of his associates and recovery of 6kg heroin from their possession on Sunday. Police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar (C) with the recovered consignment and arrested accused in Amritsar on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The accused were identified as Mohinderpal Singh of Model Town, Hoshiarpur, and Sourav Sharma of Panj Pipli Chand Nagar, Hoshiarpur, who police suspect were in direct touch with Lucky. The police also impounded a Hyundai i20 car (PB91J5186), which the accused were travelling in.

According to the police, Jasmit faces 11 criminal cases, including that of murder, attempted murder and drug smuggling, but still managed to flee to the United States of America (USA) in March this year.

A senior police official privy to the investigation said, “Jasmit had fled to the USA in March after he came out of the Hoshiarpur jail. It is likely that he fled from India using fake documents and passport. We are investigating the matter.”

Speaking on Sunday’s arrests, police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that following reliable inputs that Lucky’s associates have retrieved a heroin consignment sent by Pakistan-based smugglers, police teams from CIA Staff-3, under the supervision of ADCP City-3 Abhimanyu Rana, conducted special checking at Burj village and arrested the accused.

A case under Sections 21, 23, 25 and 29 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered at the Chheharta police station in Amritsar.