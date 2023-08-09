UT revises ground rent of vacant land, parade ground

: UT administration has revised the rent of public ground with immediate effect. The rent of Parade Ground, Sector 17, which was earlier ₹ 40,000 per day is increased to ₹ 60,000 per day. (HT)

There are around 30 reserve land/open grounds under the jurisdiction of the UT administration. The deputy commissioner’s office gives permission for renting the grounds.

As per the notification issued, the rent of all vacant lands, open spaces or reserve lands, falling under the jurisdiction of the UT administration, has increased to ₹ 3,000 per day from ₹1,000 per day. The refundable security has also been hiked to ₹7,000.

Similarly, the ground rent for commercial purposes has been increased to ₹30,000 per day from earlier ₹15,000. The refundable security has also been increased from ₹15,000 to ₹30,000 for commercial activities.

The organiser will also have to pay increased parking fees of ₹ 7,500 (on events dates) which earlier was ₹5,000. Similarly, the refundable security deposit has also been increased from ₹50,000 to ₹60,000.

For three vacant spaces adjoining BOT toilet between two petrol pumps and in front of gurdwara all in Sector 34, the Administration will now charge ₹30,000 per day from the private organisers from ₹15,000, but in case of government, semi-government undertaking, the rent per day will be ₹15,000 as earlier, it was charged at ₹5,000 per day.

