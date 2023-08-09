Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / UT revises ground rent of vacant land, parade ground

UT revises ground rent of vacant land, parade ground

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 09, 2023 02:06 AM IST

As per the notification issued, the rent of all vacant lands, open spaces or reserve lands, falling under the jurisdiction of the UT administration, has increased to ₹ 3,000 per day from ₹1,000 per day. The refundable security has also been hiked to ₹7,000

The rent of Parade Ground, Sector 17, which was earlier <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40,000 per day is increased to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60,000 per day. (HT)
There are around 30 reserve land/open grounds under the jurisdiction of the UT administration. The deputy commissioner’s office gives permission for renting the grounds.

Similarly, the ground rent for commercial purposes has been increased to 30,000 per day from earlier 15,000. The refundable security has also been increased from 15,000 to 30,000 for commercial activities.

The organiser will also have to pay increased parking fees of 7,500 (on events dates) which earlier was 5,000. Similarly, the refundable security deposit has also been increased from 50,000 to 60,000.

For three vacant spaces adjoining BOT toilet between two petrol pumps and in front of gurdwara all in Sector 34, the Administration will now charge 30,000 per day from the private organisers from 15,000, but in case of government, semi-government undertaking, the rent per day will be 15,000 as earlier, it was charged at 5,000 per day.

