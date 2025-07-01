UT sees 63% drop in conviction time under new criminal laws

The Chandigarh Police has recorded a significant leap in the delivery of justice under the new criminal laws, with the average conviction time dropping from 300 days to just 110 days—a 63% improvement in trial pace. The milestone comes a year after the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) came into effect on July 1, 2024. Senior superintendent of police Kanwardeep Kaur said the drop in conviction timelines shows how technology, forensic integration and legal reforms are creating a system where justice is not just delivered—but delivered fast. (HT)

Sharing a performance snapshot marking one year of the implementation, the Chandigarh Police showcased advancements in digitised policing, tech-driven investigations and streamlined case handling.

According to police data, 3,154 FIRs were registered between July 1, 2024, and June 29, 2025, including 1,459 e-FIRs. Of 78 cases decided in court, 71 resulted in convictions, pushing the conviction rate under the new laws to 91.1%. Additionally, 758 chargesheets were filed during this period.

The new legal framework mandates that charges be framed within 60 days, and judgments pronounced within 45 days of trial conclusion. Trials may also proceed in absentia if the accused fails to appear within 90 days of charge framing—measures designed to eliminate procedural delays.

Chandigarh was the first UT/state to fully implement the new criminal laws and remains a model for integrated justice reforms nationwide.

On the technology front, the e-Sakshya app has become widely used for recording visual evidence of search and seizure, linked directly with FIRs. These are stored on cloud servers, complete with geotagging and tamper-proof hash values. So far, 2,675 e-Sakshya files have been created.

The Nyay Setu platform enables officers to access real-time case data across all pillars of the Integrated Criminal Justice System (ICJS), including courts, prisons, forensic labs, hospitals, and prosecution departments, enhancing coordination.

Chandigarh has also deployed CCTNS Khoji, an AI-based suspect recognition tool integrated with the national CCTNS database, leveraging biometric data and geo-tagging. The e-Prosecution module has facilitated the online submission of 1,513 chargesheets directly to prosecutors.

Medical examinations have also gone digital, with 11,327 requests processed through the MedLEaPR platform.

To bolster forensic support, five Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) teams now operate round the clock for serious cases.

A QR code-based forensic evidence tracking system has also been launched to ensure transparency and integrity in chain of custody protocols.