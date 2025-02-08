UTCA T20 meet: Talanoa Tigers, WildWood Warriors log wins on Day 1

The UTCA-backed Chandrashekhar Azad T20 Tournament got off to a thrilling start as Talanoa Tigers and WildWood Warriors won their inaugural matches at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula on Friday. Players in action during Chandrashekhar Azad T20 Tournament at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula on Friday. (Sant Arora/HT)

The first century came on the very first day from the blade of Devang Kaushik, wherein the Tigers registered a commanding 10-wickets over HIIMS Hawks. While chasing 157, unbeaten Kaushik knock of 106 runs off just 46 balls featured eight boundaries and nine towering sizes. His partner Arjun Azad’s 44 eased the task for his side in just the 15th over. In the first innings, HIIMS Hawks posted a total of 157/5 in 20 overs, with Nehal Pajni (45) as the top-scorer. Skipper Raj Angad Bawa (2/21) kept the batting side in check with disciplined bowling.

Earlier in the day, skipper Gurinder Singh’s all-round performance led WildWood Warriors to a comprehensive 74-run win over Manohar Mavericks. Batting first, Warriors posted 160/6 in the stipulated 20 overs with fine contributions from Kunal Mahajan (48) and unbeaten Gurinder Singh (25) while Bhagmender Lather (4/32) fetched four wickets for the bowling side. In reply, despite a fighting start from openers Dushyant Thamman (26) and Abhijeet Garg (23) with 50/0 in the sixth over, the team collapsed against the deadly attack led by Gurinder (4/27) as the Mavericks were bundled out for 88 in 16th over.

Officer on special duty (OSD) to Haryana CM Bharat Bhushan Bharti and UT sports director Saurabh Arora honoured the top-performing players in the presence of UTCA president Sanjay Tandon and tournament chairman Rupesh Singh.