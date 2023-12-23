Vice-President Dhankhar in city for PU alumni meet today

Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is also the chancellor of Panjab University, will be present at the global alumni meet being organised by the varsity on Saturday. Gate number 1 (PGIMER side) will remain open for entry and exit from 6am to 11:30 am and after 5pm. No vehicles will be allowed from Gate No 1 from 11:30 am to 5pm. (HT File)

The main programme will take place at the Law Auditorium in the afternoon while department-level functions will take place in the morning.

As per university security chief Vikram Singh, a no vehicle road will be allowed to pass from Gate number 1 to Law Auditorium via the road for Arts Block 1,2 and 3 and Gandhi Bhawan. This road will be closed to the public from 11:30 am to 5pm. No vehicle will be allowed to be parked on this road. Any vehicle parked on the roadside in PU campus will be towed by the traffic police.

Gate number 2 will remain open for entry throughout while gate number 3 will remain open from 6am to 10pm for the alumni, guest invitees and faculty.