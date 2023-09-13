News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Vij inaugurates homeopathy hospital in Ambala

Vij inaugurates homeopathy hospital in Ambala

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala
Sep 13, 2023 12:30 AM IST

Officials said the 20-bedded hospital set-up at a community hall is part of a homeopathic medical college, with 100 seats, being constructed at a cost of ₹65 crore

Haryana health and AYUSH minister Anil Vij inaugurated a homeopathy hospital in Rampur village, Ambala Cantonment, on Tuesday. Built at a cost of 60 lakh, the hospital is said to be the first such state facility in North India.

Vij said once ready, the hospital will be shifted to the new building to start medical education. (HT Photo)
Vij said once ready, the hospital will be shifted to the new building to start medical education. (HT Photo)

Officials said the 20-bedded hospital set-up at a community hall is part of a homeopathic medical college, with 100 seats, being constructed at a cost of 65 crore.

Vij said once ready, the hospital will be shifted to the new building to start medical education. A hospital has to be operational for at least two years.

“I’m sure that this hospital will benefit residents of Ambala and the region. Apart from 20 beds, there are two private rooms, a labour room, a minor OT and other facilities. It will soon have an ultrasound and an X-ray machine as well,” the minister told the reporters.

He also said this is the first state homeopathic hospital in Haryana and other bordering seven states. Admissions will start soon, based on the set parameters through NEET.

“Haryana government has been promoting alternative methods for treatment and to do so, separate ministries and departments were made in the union and state governments. We have also started Shri Krishna AYUSH University, which is the first such educational institute in the world providing all types of alternative treatments,” Vij added.

At the occasion, AYUSH department MD Dr Saket Kumar, SDM Satendra Siwach, district ayurvedic officer Shashikant Sharma, district officials and BJP workers were present.

Officer Shashikant Sharma said a total of 54 posts, including doctors, lab technicians, employees and others have been sanctioned, and joining is underway as per the government procedures.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out