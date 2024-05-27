Vikarmaditya, Kangana trade barbs as Agniveer turns major poll issue in Himachal

In the lead-up to the polls, the Agniveer scheme has become a major poll issue in Himachal, especially the lower belt which sends a significant number of soldiers to the army. Congress’ Mandi Lok Sabha candidate Vikrmaditya Singh during election campaign in Sarkaghat, Himachal. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

On Sunday, a day after Union home minister Amit Shah accused Rahul Gandhi of spreading lies, Congress candidate from Mandi and state public works department (PwD) minister Vikramaditya Singh said as soon as the INDIA alliance government is formed, a permanent recruitment will be carried out in the army, as was earlier done, instead through Agniveer recruitment scheme.

Looking to woo the large number of serving and ex-servicemen, Vikramaditya Singh while campaigning in Sarkaghat said, “He said that the anomalies of One Rank One Pension will be removed and it will be implemented properly so that all the people in the army can get its full benefit.

The leader also promised to advocate for the creation of a separate Himachal Pradesh regiment in the Indian Army, if he was to get elected.

Meanwhile, his opponent, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Kangana Ranaut also attacked Rahul Gandhi for spreading misinformation about the Agniveer scheme.

“There is a misconception being spread across the country that after four years, 75% of Agniveers will have no future and their lives will be ruined. However, under this scheme, if 100 soldiers become Agniveers, 25% will receive direct permanent postings in the army,” she said, adding that all BJP-ruled state governments have implemented a 10 to 20% reservation in their police forces for the remaining 75%.

Besides, a 10% reservation has been made in the paramilitary forces of the Central government, she added..

Rahul Gandhi who was campaigning in Himachal on Sunday also slammed PM Narendra Modi over the Agniveer scheme, promising to scrap the recruitment scheme if voted to power.