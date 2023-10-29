News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Volvos on intrastate routes: 2 PRTC luxury buses to ply on Chandigarh-Abohar route

Volvos on intrastate routes: 2 PRTC luxury buses to ply on Chandigarh-Abohar route

ByKaram Prakash, Patiala
Oct 29, 2023 07:40 AM IST

It is for the first time that the PRTC will be extending its Volvo bus services to the intrastate routes. As of now, PRTC is plying Volvo buses only on the Delhi airport routes.

Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) will start plying Volvo buses on intrastate routes starting with two buses on the Chandigarh-Abohar route.

Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) Volvo’s bus.
Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) Volvo’s bus.

It is for the first time that the PRTC will be extending its Volvo bus services to the intrastate routes. As of now, PRTC is plying Volvo buses only on the Delhi airport routes.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Confirming the development, the PRTC chairman Ranjodh Singh Hadana said that service within the state would start from next week after completing all the required formalities.

Hadana said that the first Volvo buses will start on the Chandigarh-Abohar route. “Firstly, we will set off two Volvo buses on the Chandigarh-Abohar route by the next week. If we get a good response, we will add more Volvo buses on the different routes of the state,” Hadana added.

PRTC operates buses in the states of Haryana, Himachal, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir. PRTC has got as many as 1304 buses in various categories with 19 Volvo buses at its disposal.

At present, private transport companies offer luxury travel services intrastate while the PRTC offers either ordinary (non-ac) or HVAC buses (AC but not super luxury) within Punjab.

In the absence of any government Volvo buses in the competition, the private operators have been making huge profits over the years, especially on the Chandigarh-Bathinda route.

“This was a long pending demand of travellers especially by the university students. This route would cover most of the Malwa region. After due planning, we will introduce Volvo bus service on other routes as well,” a senior PRTC official said.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out