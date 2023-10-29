Volvos on intrastate routes: 2 PRTC luxury buses to ply on Chandigarh-Abohar route

Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) will start plying Volvo buses on intrastate routes starting with two buses on the Chandigarh-Abohar route. Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) Volvo’s bus.

It is for the first time that the PRTC will be extending its Volvo bus services to the intrastate routes. As of now, PRTC is plying Volvo buses only on the Delhi airport routes.

Confirming the development, the PRTC chairman Ranjodh Singh Hadana said that service within the state would start from next week after completing all the required formalities.

Hadana said that the first Volvo buses will start on the Chandigarh-Abohar route. “Firstly, we will set off two Volvo buses on the Chandigarh-Abohar route by the next week. If we get a good response, we will add more Volvo buses on the different routes of the state,” Hadana added.

PRTC operates buses in the states of Haryana, Himachal, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir. PRTC has got as many as 1304 buses in various categories with 19 Volvo buses at its disposal.

At present, private transport companies offer luxury travel services intrastate while the PRTC offers either ordinary (non-ac) or HVAC buses (AC but not super luxury) within Punjab.

In the absence of any government Volvo buses in the competition, the private operators have been making huge profits over the years, especially on the Chandigarh-Bathinda route.

“This was a long pending demand of travellers especially by the university students. This route would cover most of the Malwa region. After due planning, we will introduce Volvo bus service on other routes as well,” a senior PRTC official said.

