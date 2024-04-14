Vote from home: Elderly, disabled voters in Chandigarh to be registered from April 15

From Monday, the Chandigarh election department will start distributing registration forms to senior citizens aged 85 and above, and persons with disabilities who wish to cast their vote from home through ballots. Bikaner: An election official marks the finger of a senior citizen with indelible ink, who casts his vote through postal ballot for the Lok Sabha elections, in Bikaner, Sunday, April 7, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI04_07_2024_000020A) (PTI)

Chandigarh is set to elect its next Member of Parliament (MP) in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections on June 1 this year. But polling from home through ballot papers will begin on May 18 and will be completed before June 1.

For the first time, Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to extend the home voting facilities to senior citizens and differently abled people. In Chandigarh, as many as 4,680 people aged over 85 and 3,735 persons with disabilities are eligible for the facility. The home voting facility is also valid for active Covid-19 patients, but looking at the current prevalence of the disease, there will hardly be any active patient at that time.

Special teams to deliver registration forms at voters’ doorsteps

While explaining the procedure of home voting, district election officer-cum-deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said, “The facility aims to help voters who cannot travel to polling booths to cast their vote but do not want to miss their right of voting. With Chandigarh being a famous ‘home of retirees’, the facility will help a large number of people. A special team, comprising block level officers (BLOs) and officials, will start distributing Form 12-D to senior citizens and differently abled people from April 15. The BLOs will check the 40% disability certificate to ensure that only those eligible can opt for home voting.”

“The BLOs will fill the forms and take consent from those opting for the facility. Once consent is given, a ballot paper will be issued on their names and they will no longer be eligible for voting through EVM. Their names will bear a stamp on voters list available at the polling booth concerned to make sure they do not vote twice,” Singh added.

Home voting to begin from May 18

“Further, a schedule will be prepared for home voting, which will be completed before June 1. Special officers will take voting compartments to each registered voter’s home and proper webcasting will be done to make sure elections are held in a free and fair manner. Also, polling agents of each political party will also share the schedule of home voting,” said, adding that every facility will also be provided for senior citizen and differently abled voters at all polling booths if they choose to vote there.

A meeting in this regard and for preparation of Lok Sabha elections was held under the chairmanship of SDM (East)-cum-assistant returning officer Nitish Singla at the Seminar Hall, CCET, Sector 26, on Saturday.

The provision of optional postal ballot facility for “absentee voters” was highlighted, aiming to facilitate seamless participation in the democratic process.

Enrol before May 4 to vote

City residents, especially first-time voters who have not registered yet for voting, can enrol themselves till May 4 to exercise their franchise in the June 1 election. Residents can fill out Form 6 to enrol in the electoral roll through the Voter Helpline App or voter portal, or simply hand over the form to their booth level officer.

All elderly and disabled voters registered by the May 4 deadline will be covered in the vote-for-home facility.