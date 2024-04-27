Voting since Independence, Karnal’s eldest elector Gulzar Singh is an inspiration to many

A native of Thari village of the Assandh sub-division, 107-year-old Gulzar Singh is the oldest voter of Karnal district. But his zeal to vote in the elections is an inspiration to many. A native of Thari village of the Assandh sub-division, 107-year-old Gulzar Singh is the oldest voter of Karnal district. But his zeal to vote in the elections is an inspiration to many. (HT Photo)

His family said that he was born in Gujranwala town of undivided India (now in Pakistan) and has voted in every general election since Independence.

His grandson, Gagan Bora, 30, said that his father and two of his brothers died a long ago and the entire extended family is engaged in farming.

Gagan said that his grandfather voted in the panchayat elections last year and is now eager to vote again.

“He can’t walk without support and due to age-related ailments, he can’t hear properly. But despite all the prevailing conditions, he wanted to walk to the voting booth and cast his vote,” Gagan said.

“Political leaders from various parties, officials of the district administration and villagers are coming to meet him. He is no less than a celebrity now,” he remarked.

Singh appealed to the voters to actively participate in this festival of democracy, and it is the constitutional right of every voter and should be exercised by all.

Singh is among the elderly and youth voters designated as icons of districts by the State Election Commission with the aim of increasing the voting percentage in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

The Election Commission of India has also started the facility of ‘voting from home’ for the people with disabilities (PwDs) and those above the age of 85.

On Thursday, Assandh SDM Virender Singh Dhull also met Singh at his residence to enquire about his health and said that his commitment to vote will be an inspiration for the youth.

ADC Akhil Pilani said that the district administration is carrying out various activities under Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) campaign to ensure maximum voter turnout.