close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / V-P to inaugurate Int’l Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra

V-P to inaugurate Int’l Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Nov 22, 2023 07:30 AM IST

Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar to inaugurate International Gita Mahotsav 2023 in Kurukshetra on December 17, with main events starting on December 7.

Vice-President (V-P) of India Jagdeep Dhankhar will inaugurate the International Gita Mahotsav 2023, at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra on December 17, said honorary secretary of the Kurukshetra Development Board Upender Singhal.

Jagdeep Dhankhar. (PTI)
Jagdeep Dhankhar. (PTI)

Singhal said, “The festival will be celebrated from December 7 to 24, while the Saras and craft fairs will be organised from December 7 to 24 and the main events will begin on December 17. Gita Jayanti will be celebrated on December 23.”

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Apart from this, Dhankhar will also attend the International Gita Seminar at Kurukshetra University Campus, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out