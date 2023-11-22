V-P to inaugurate Int’l Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra

Vice-President (V-P) of India Jagdeep Dhankhar will inaugurate the International Gita Mahotsav 2023, at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra on December 17, said honorary secretary of the Kurukshetra Development Board Upender Singhal. Jagdeep Dhankhar. (PTI)

Singhal said, “The festival will be celebrated from December 7 to 24, while the Saras and craft fairs will be organised from December 7 to 24 and the main events will begin on December 17. Gita Jayanti will be celebrated on December 23.”

Apart from this, Dhankhar will also attend the International Gita Seminar at Kurukshetra University Campus, he added.