News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Wanted drug supplier among five held in Samba

ByPress Trust of India, Jammu
Jan 25, 2024 07:46 AM IST

While the drug peddler Farman Ali alias Munna is wanted in several cases, the other four criminals allegedly aided heroin smugglers in their business, officials said

A total of five criminals, including a wanted drug supplier, were arrested with heroin and weapons in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district on Wednesday, police said.

Police said they seized <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,29,000 and heroin from the accused. (iStock)
Acting on specific information, a police team conducted a raid and arrested Ali for transferring 4.5 lakh to a Punjab-based drug smuggler in exchange for heroin, they said.

Ali was operating from Balole Khad in J&K and supplied heroin to small drug peddlers. Several cases are registered against him, they said.

Four hardcore Punjab-based criminals, who aided heroin smugglers, were also arrested in Samba with sharp-edged weapons and 1.15 lakh, according to police. They said the accused have been identified as Shubham alias Shubi, Sukhchain Singh alias Bobi, Bablu alias Rocky and Mohit Sharma, all from Amritsar.

A separate case has been registered against them under the Arms Act, police said.

