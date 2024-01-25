Wanted drug supplier among five held in Samba

A total of five criminals, including a wanted drug supplier, were arrested with heroin and weapons in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district on Wednesday, police said. Police said they seized ₹ 1,29,000 and heroin from the accused. (iStock)

While the drug peddler Farman Ali alias Munna is wanted in several cases, the other four criminals allegedly aided heroin smugglers in their business, they said.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Acting on specific information, a police team conducted a raid and arrested Ali for transferring ₹4.5 lakh to a Punjab-based drug smuggler in exchange for heroin, they said.

Police said they seized ₹1,29,000 and heroin from him.

Ali was operating from Balole Khad in J&K and supplied heroin to small drug peddlers. Several cases are registered against him, they said.

Four hardcore Punjab-based criminals, who aided heroin smugglers, were also arrested in Samba with sharp-edged weapons and ₹1.15 lakh, according to police. They said the accused have been identified as Shubham alias Shubi, Sukhchain Singh alias Bobi, Bablu alias Rocky and Mohit Sharma, all from Amritsar.

A separate case has been registered against them under the Arms Act, police said.