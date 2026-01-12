Wanted in 2025 murder case: 4 held after encounter with police in Rewari

Two wanted criminals were injured and arrested along with two of their associates following a brief encounter with police near Mirpur University, police said on Sunday. A large quantity of illegal weapons was recovered from their vehicle. (HT Photo for representation)

The accused who were injured in the operation on Saturday night were admitted to a hospital for treatment, they said. The injured have been identified as Vikas alias Motu, a resident of Anandpur in Rohtak district, and Harsh alias Popla of Gokalgarh village. Police had announced a reward of ₹5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Harsh.

Both Vikas and Harish were wanted in connection with an October 2025 murder case, police said.

The remaining two accused were identified as Hrithik, a resident of Guda Kheda village in Jind district, and Neeraj alias Ajju of Gokalgarh village. Police said they received specific information that Vikas and Harsh, along with their accomplices, were hiding near Dharuhera. When a crime branch team tried to intercept them, the accused tried to flee in a car.

The team chased and surrounded the accused near Jeetpura village. Finding themselves cornered, the criminals opened fire at the police team. Vikas and Harsh sustained bullet injuries in their legs during retaliatory firing by police personnel. All four accused were subsequently arrested, police said.

A large quantity of illegal weapons was recovered from their vehicle. “The arrested accused have been involved in criminal activities for a long time and several important revelations are expected during interrogation,” said deputy superintendent of police (Headquarters) Ravinder Kumar. He said the gang operated in an organised manner and was planning to commit crimes in Rewari and nearby districts.