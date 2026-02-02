Hitting back at Navjot Kaur Sidhu after she quit the party while accusing him of selling the party for personal gains, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday questioned her credibility and standing in the party. Warring questions Navjot Kaur’s credibility

Warring even pointed out that Navjot Kaur had been already removed from the party: “What resignation is she talking about when she is not even in the party? She was expelled from the party earlier. I respect her a lot, but I think she needs mental treatment. I don’t want to say anything more about her. When a person’s mental state is not right, then you shouldn’t get angry about what they’re saying...”

Navjot on Saturday had accused Warring of surrendering the interest of party to chief minister Bhagwant Mann, with whom he was having “an association for personal gains”.

“RAJA WARRING, the most horrific, incapable, corrupt president ever. You saved yourself from jail by copartnering with CM to destroy Congress. You have sold the party for petty gains with a understanding with AAP,” she posted on X.

Navjot was suspended by the Congress from its primary membership last month, after she sparked a political row with her “ ₹500 crore for the chief minister’s chair” remark. She is the wife of former Punjab Congress chief and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu.