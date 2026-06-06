What keeps me awake is that we are a UT : J&K CM

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister (CM) Omar Abdullah on Friday said that the change made in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 was the biggest mistake by the Government of India and rued the fact that no finite date has been set for the restoration of J&K’s statehood. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah. (File)

Omar, while talking at The Hindu Huddle, said that the delay in restoration of J&K’s statehood was keeping him awake. “What keeps me awake is also the fact that we are a Union Territory when we didn’t deserve to be the one. We are the most unfortunate part of this country because everybody else, which was a UT, went on to become a state. Meanwhile, opposite happened with us and there is no finite date as to when that situation will be reversed,” he said.

When asked about the single biggest policy mistake that India could make in Kashmir, he said: “You have already made it in 2019. And you are continuing that mistake by denying the people of Jammu and Kashmir what is rightfully theirs- statehood.”

He said that the people of Ladakh, after the initial celebrations, are in remorse now over the changes made in 2019.

He said that the Pahalgam attack happened owing to a level of complacency in security. “Look what happened in Pahalgam last year. We became complacent about the security situation. We thought dark days of militancy were far behind us, but we did see them last year,” he said.

Saying that statehood is something that was promised to the people, Omar said, “It was a commitment (made) in the Supreme Court, in the parliament and various public forums. The GoI said that it is a three stage process for normalisation of J&K. Delimitation would be followed by elections, and elections would be followed by statehood. Good, bad, or ugly, delimitation happened, and we dealt with it. In the elections, the people of Kashmir turned out in record numbers. But the third step — Statehood — is nowhere to be seen,” he said.

“We are told that it will be done at an appropriate time which is fine provided somebody tell me how I am supposed to gauge what appropriate time is,” he stressed.

Omar said that Article 370 was never a cause of any lack of development in Jammu and Kashmir and nor has the revocation of Article 370 or its watering down suddenly resulted in this massive development. “Development has continued. If anything, J&K has suffered on account of 30-35 years of violence. So if you set aside the geographical problems, the lack of a strong resource base, the fact that J&K was perceived as an unsafe place to visit or do work is what we paid a price for, not for Article 370,” he said.

“It was a part of the politics of BJP and we had to live with its after effects,” he said.