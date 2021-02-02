Will bring Bills in Punjab assembly to negate farm laws again: CM

Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said his government will bring the amendment Bills to negate the Centre’s three farm laws again in the Vidhan Sabha since the governor failed to send the earlier Bills to President Ram Nath Kovind.

“We will bring the Bills again as the Constitution provides that if Bills are passed twice by the Vidhan Sabha they have to be sent by the governor to the President,” he said at an all-party meeting here, adding that the governor should not have sat over the Bills. He said the state was empowered to amend the laws under Article 254 (ii) of the Constitution.

Pointing out that the President had refused to meet Punjab leaders following the passage of the Bills in the Vidhan Sabha on the ground that he had not received the Bills, Amarinder said that he will seek time again from the President.

He said he was in touch with Union home minister Amit Shah on the issue of the farm laws and the farmer protests, as suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Says threat from Pakistan can’t be undermined

Underlining the need for early resolution of the crisis, the chief minister said the threat from Pakistan could not be undermined.

“We have to work to resolve this issue before things go out of hand,” he said. Recalling how, soon after the prolonged two-month negotiations on an earlier Punjab crisis, relating to a list of 42 demands, Operation Bluestar happened, the chief minister warned, “If anger builds here, it will be exploited.”