Will bring Bills in Punjab assembly to negate farm laws again: CM
Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said his government will bring the amendment Bills to negate the Centre’s three farm laws again in the Vidhan Sabha since the governor failed to send the earlier Bills to President Ram Nath Kovind.
“We will bring the Bills again as the Constitution provides that if Bills are passed twice by the Vidhan Sabha they have to be sent by the governor to the President,” he said at an all-party meeting here, adding that the governor should not have sat over the Bills. He said the state was empowered to amend the laws under Article 254 (ii) of the Constitution.
Pointing out that the President had refused to meet Punjab leaders following the passage of the Bills in the Vidhan Sabha on the ground that he had not received the Bills, Amarinder said that he will seek time again from the President.
He said he was in touch with Union home minister Amit Shah on the issue of the farm laws and the farmer protests, as suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Says threat from Pakistan can’t be undermined
Underlining the need for early resolution of the crisis, the chief minister said the threat from Pakistan could not be undermined.
“We have to work to resolve this issue before things go out of hand,” he said. Recalling how, soon after the prolonged two-month negotiations on an earlier Punjab crisis, relating to a list of 42 demands, Operation Bluestar happened, the chief minister warned, “If anger builds here, it will be exploited.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will bring Bills in Punjab assembly to negate farm laws again: CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Join them in their camps’: AAP’s Bhagwant Mann lashes out at Punjab CM
- Mann, the AAP's Lok Sabha leader, said that the chief minister is obligated to join the farmers at Delhi’s borders and should set up a helpdesk for them.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After snow forecast in HP, Atal Tunnel closed for traffic for 3 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SAD chief Sukhbir Badal escapes unhurt as Akalis, Congress workers clash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Himachal ramps up testing after 60 teachers test positive for Covid-19 in three days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana ex-MLA Relu Ram Punia’s son-in-law held in Meerut two years after jumping parole
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Apni mandis reopen in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget gives fillip to infra projects in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PU allows Haryana studentsto take practical exams later
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Classes 6-8 begin at schools in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab CM calls all-party meet tomorrow over farmers’ stir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kalka MLA’s hasty suspension is condemnable: Kumari Selja
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police bust gambling, trafficking racket in Banur, 70 arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After senate, term of Panjab University deans also ends without fresh polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh’s govt schools to reopen for Classes 6 to 8 on Feb 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox