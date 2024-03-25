Will build a movement against ‘dictatorial’ actions of BJP: Punjab AAP

Chandigarh : The Punjab unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday decided to go to people of the state with the issue of arrest of party’s national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for his alleged role in his government’s controversial 2021-22 excise policy. The Punjab unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday decided to go to people of the state with the issue of arrest of party’s national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for his alleged role in his government’s controversial 2021-22 excise policy.

A decision to this effect was taken by the party at a meeting of AAP MLAs from the state chaired by chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

After the meeting, Mann said the state unit will fight for justice for Kejriwal with all its strength and give a befitting reply to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

State unit working president Principal Budh Ram, Punjab assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and deputy speaker Jai Kishan Singh were among those present.

The MLAs discussed Kejriwal’s arrest, “Maha Rally” in Delhi, Lok Sabha elections and the “dictatorial” actions of the BJP even after the implementation of the model code of conduct for the upcoming parliamentary polls.

Mann said everyone in AAP’s state unit is standing like a rock behind Kejriwal. “We will oppose this dictatorship of the Modi government and misuse of central agencies with all our strength,” he said, expressing confidence that people will use their vote to end this dictatorship.

A senior party leader said that MLAs and other leaders would go from village to village in each of the 117 assembly constituencies of the state to build a movement against the “dictatorial” actions of the BJP and strong participation from the state in the ‘Maha Rally’ announced by the INDIA bloc at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on March 31. “The party will take this issue to the people. It will be one of the most important issues in the Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

Mann said that all parties and leaders of INDIA bloc will come together at the public meeting to save democracy. “BJP’s dictatorship knows no boundaries as opposition leaders are being put in jail and a sitting chief minister is being arrested without any evidence,” he added.