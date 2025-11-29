Will continue to fight for restoration of J&K special status, statehood: NC working committee

The ruling National Conference on Friday unanimously passed resolution seeking reaffirmation of commitment to special status and restoration of the statehood at the end of their two day working committee meeting. Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah, with his father and Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and senior leaders speaks at a press conference, in Srinagar on Friday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

The working committee meeting, which began on Thursday, ended on Friday and was attended by top leaders of the party, including J&K chief minister, legislators and MP. The meeting was chaired by NC president Farooq Abdullah.

“The working committee unanimously reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. The committee reiterated that this issue is central to the aspirations and dignity of the people and must be addressed without further delay. The party will continue its principled fight for its full restoration,” the statement read. The working committee also urged the Government of India to immediately restore full statehood to J&K, as promised on the floor of Parliament, repeatedly affirmed in the public domain, and noted by the Constitution bench of the Supreme Court.

The working committee expressed concern and unequivocally condemned the terror attack in Delhi. “It extended heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. In a civilised society, violence has no place, and such heinous acts must be dealt with firmly and decisively. And also expressed deep concern over the Nowgam blast and conveyed its condolences to the affected families. The committee stated that the incident must be investigated at the highest level and responsibility fixed for any deviation from standard operating procedure.”

The party also passed a resolution seeking protection and safety of people of J&K across India. “The working committee expressed serious concern over the reports of harassment faced by students, traders, and residents of Jammu and Kashmir in different parts of the country. It strongly condemned their selective targeting in the aftermath of recent events. The committee emphasised that the people of Jammu and Kashmir cannot be stereotyped and called upon all state governments to ensure the safety, dignity, and protection of the lives and property of Kashmiris and other residents of J&K living or working across India. Not every Kashmiri is a terrorist or a supporter of terror.”

The party also resolved the commitment to manifesto promises. “The working committee reiterated the party’s unwavering commitment to fulfilling all promises made in its manifesto.”