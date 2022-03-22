Will make reference for CBI probe in Gurugram building collapse: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday told the House that the state government will make a reference to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for probing the collapse of a residential tower in Gurugram’s Chintels Paradiso Complex last month which led to two deaths.
Khattar said license for developing the Chintels project was given during the tenure of Bhupinder Singh Hooda as chief minister. “We are going to handover the Chintels Tower collapse matter to the CBI for probe,” Khattar said.
Earlier, reacting to Khattar’s remarks blaming the Hooda government, leader of Opposition and former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the government should arrest him if he has committed an offence. The terms of reference of the proposed reference to be sent to the CBI have not been finalised yet.
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
