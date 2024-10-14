Menu Explore
Will move HC: J&K Congress after SC refuses to entertain plea to restrain LG’s nomination powers

ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
Oct 14, 2024 10:57 PM IST

After the Supreme Court declined to consider the petition challenging the lieutenant governor’s (LG’s) authority to nominate five members to the assembly, the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) has decided to move the high court.

Chief minister-designate and National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah had asked the LG not to nominate members from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as it can contribute to friction between the elected government and the Cen (HT File)

The Congress is a part of the National Conference-led government to be formed in the erstwhile state.

Senior vice-president and chief spokesperson of J&K Congress Ravinder Sharma, who was the petitioner, said, “The SC observed that HC should hear the matter and granted us the liberty to do so”. “It did not dismiss the matter,” he added.

Chief minister-designate and National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah had asked the LG not to nominate members from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as it can contribute to friction between the elected government and the Centre. “There would be a fight as we would have to approach the SC. There would be tensions in our relations with Centre from the first day, a relation that we want to build,” said the CM-designate.

