Will move SC against HC order on new SIT, keeping current head out: Capt

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday termed the probe into the Kotkapura firing case totally fair and impartial, adding that his government will challenge in the Supreme Court any order of the high court for quashing the investigation of the Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) or removing its chief.

Reacting to media reports in this regard, the chief minister said he has directed the state government’s legal team to examine the orders of the Punjab and Haryana high court and prepare to challenge the same in the apex court if either the SIT probe is directed to be scrapped or its leader is asked to be removed.

The case will be taken to its logical conclusion and none of the guilty will be spared, irrespective of their political affiliation or position, said the CM, declaring his commitment to ensuring the much-awaited justice for the families of the victims of the firing case.

Expressing full confidence in SIT chief Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, and the probe conducted so far under his supervision, the CM said he was an extremely competent and experienced officer who had been working relentlessly on the case since the SIT was constituted. Amarinder said neither changing the officer nor setting up a fresh SIT at this stage was acceptable to his government.

He pointed out that the investigations were in an advanced stage, with four challans already filed in the 2015 case with final reports submitted to the sessions court for trial. The CM also slammed Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal for “continuing to play dirty politics” over such a grave and sensitive issue.

On Sukhbir’s charge of ‘wasting four years in political investigation’, the CM said it was the BJP-led central government, of which the Akalis were a part, that had been scuttling the probe into the case through the CBI, at the behest of the SAD.