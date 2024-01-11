Will quit BJP, if party continues alliance with JJP: Hisar MP

A day after Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala claimed that he is in favour of continuing alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in assembly and parliamentary polls, Hisar MP Brijendra Singh said his family will quit the BJP, if the party will not snap its ties with Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) in Haryana. Hisar MP Brijendra Singh (File)

The BJP and JJP are running a coalition government in Haryana after BJP fell short of majority in 2019 assembly polls. A day earlier, interacting with media in Fatehabad, Dushyant said the BJP and JJP have provided a stable government in Haryana. “Both the parties have been preparing on all seats for Lok Sabha and assembly polls. We want to contest the next polls in alliance,” he added.

Reacting to Dushyant’s statement, the Hisar MP said his father Birender Singh, a former Union minister, had earlier announced to quit the BJP, if they continue the alliance with the JJP and they are still firm on their stand. He said they are unhappy with the alliance and have been urging the party high command to snap ties with the JJP.

In 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Brijendra Singh defeated JJP’s Dushyant Chautala from Hisar parliamentary seat and in assembly polls, Chautala defeated sitting MLA and Brijendra’s mother Prem Lata from Uchana. In the 2014 assembly polls, Prem Lata defeated Dushyant from Uchana.