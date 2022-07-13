Will review cleaning of Buddha Nullah regularly: Punjab environment minister
Punjab science technology and environment minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Tuesday took stock of the progress of the ongoing Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project and directed officials of Ludhiana municipal corporation, sewage board, Punjab Pollution Control Board and other departments to expedite all works under the project.
Presiding over a meeting held at Jamalpur treatment plant, Hayer said cleaning the nullah is a foremost priority of the Punjab government. He added that he will personally review the project regularly to ensure its completion well before timeline. He instructed officials to complete the construction of the 225-MLD STP at Jamalpur by December this year.
The minister said that the work is on in full swing on two new STPs to treat domestic waste with total capacity of 285 MLD (Jamalpur 225 MLD and Balloke 60 MLD); rehabilitation of existing STPs, two common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) for treatment of wastewater from two dairy complexes in Tajpur and Haibowal; six intermediate pumping stations and laying of a 10-km pipeline.
Rajya Sabha MP Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal also emphasised on the need for timely completion of ongoing works under the rejuvenation project and asked officials to expeditiously remove all encroachments around the nullah.
MLA Daljeet Singh Grewal said that administration must explore the feasibility of setting up STPs to treat domestic waste of nearby areas. Later, the minister and other officials visited the 50-MLD common effluent treatment plant (CETP) on Tajpur Road.
Those present at the meeting included chief executive officer of Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company (PMIDC) Isha Kalia, deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik and MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal.
-
Officials asked to release water from Almatti dam
Considering the heavy downpour in the catchment area of the Koyana and Krishna rivers, the Maharashtra water resources department has requested the superintending engineer of the Almatti reservoir to increase water discharge up to 100,000 cusecs to avoid a flood-like situation in the southern parts of the state. Sangli irrigation circle, superintending engineer, Milind Naik, said that there is daily coordination between them considering the rainfall situation in the river catchment area.
-
PRTC to add 219 buses for new routes under kilometre scheme
The Pepsu Road Transport Corporation is set to add 219 new buses to its fleet to improve transport services in the state, transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said on Tuesday. Bhullar said the buses were being added to the PRTC fleet to meet the demand following new bus route permits issued by the state government.
-
Ludhiana: Woman kidnapped by family for getting married against their will
A newlywed woman was allegedly kidnapped by Jagriti's' family from Maskeen Nagar, Salem Tabri, on Monday for getting married against their will. The FIR has been lodged based on the complaint of Ravi Kumar, 25, the husband of the woman Jagriti, 25. The accused are Jagriti's father Dharminder Jangra of Pundri village in Kaithal, Haryana; mother Sneha Jangra, her uncle and another relative. One of their aides is yet to be identified.
-
Punjab to operationalise mohalla clinics on I-Day: Health minister
Health and family welfare minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra on Tuesday said that the Punjab government will operationalise mohalla clinics on the Independence Day. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had recently stated that 75 mohalla clinics, being set up on the lines of Delhi, will be made operational in the first phase (on August 15) and 109 by the end of this financial year.
-
Mohali court denies pre-arrest bail to former Punjab minister Gilzian in graft case
A Mohali court on Tuesday dismissed the anticipatory bail application of Punjab's forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian in a corruption case. The court of additional district and sessions judge said corruption charges against the former Congress minister are of “serious nature” and “under such circumstances bail cannot be granted”. Earlier Gilzian had approached the Punjab and Haryana high court to seek quashing of the FIR registered against him, but failed to get any relief.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics