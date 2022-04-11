'Will try to fulfill..': Punjab Cong's new chief says after meeting Rahul Gandhi
Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring along with the newly-appointed members of the state unit on Monday met Rahul Gandhi in the capital.
"There was a detailed discussion on various issues and how to raise public issues before the present government. We will try to give a new Congress, a new model and fulfill Rahul Gandhi's dream," Warring told reporters after the meeting.
Also Read| Amarinder Singh Raja Warring is Punjab Congress president
Warring was appointed as the Punjab Congress president on April 9 by Sonia Gandhi, replacing Navjot Singh Sidhu who was asked to resign following the Grand Old Party's debacle in the Punjab Assembly polls. The Aam Aadmi Party formed the government after winning 92 seats in the 117-member assembly.
“The Congress President has appointed Amarinder Singh Brar (Raja Warring) as President and Bharat Bhushan Ashu as Working President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee,” the Congress had said in a statement.
Warring, 44, had served as Punjab's transport minister in the short-lived Charanjit Singh Channi government. He had also served as the president of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC).
It was earlier reported that Warring is the youngest leader to take over as the Punjab Congress president.
He won this year's elections from the Gidderbaha constituency after defeating Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon by a margin of 1,349 votes.
-
Soaring temperatures force Bangaloreans to buy ACs
IMD's prediction about a hotter-than-usual summer has put a smile on the face of AC manufacturers who are hoping for an improvement after two slow years thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Manufacturers like Voltas, Hitachi,, Panasonic and Godrej Appliances are anticipating pent-up demand, especially in a city like Bengaluru where ACs weren't a necessity. Weather forecasters point out that April 2021 was much kinder than 2022.
-
Microplastics in Cauvery leading to deformities in fish, IISC study reveals
Pollutants like microplastics may be causing growth defects in fish, including skeletal deformities, in the Cauvery river, a new study by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has revealed. Published in the journal Ecotoxicology and Environmental Safety, the study was led by Upendra Nongthomba, Professor at the Department of Molecular Reproduction, Development and Genetics (MRDG), in the IISc.
-
Physical classes shut at 2 Ghaziabad schools after 5 students found infected with Covid
Ghaziabad: Two Ghaziabad schools have been shut after five students were found infected with Covid-19, health department officials said and added they have set up camps to test school staff and children. The state government directed the closure of schools in Uttar Pradesh from January 16 to 23 due to a spike in Covid cases. The closure was extended till February 6. On February 5, the government ordered the reopening of schools on February 7.
-
Northern Command chief reviews security scenario in Kashmir
The Northern Command chief, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, on Sunday complimented the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps for ensuring zero collateral damage during counter-insurgency operations in Kashmir. He also reiterated the credo of the use of minimum force and just conduct by the soldiers involved in counter-terrorist operations. Lt Gen Dwivdei is on a three-day visit to Kashmir Valley from Sunday to Tuesday.
-
80% deficit rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir this year: IMD
Jammu and Kashmir recorded 80 percent less rainfall than normal this year, weather officials said on Sunday. Sonam Lotus, director of meteorological centre, J&K, said that the cities of Jammu and Srinagar were largely dry this year. “Jammu city received only 2.1mm rains against normal of 68 mm and Srinagar city received 21.3mm of rainfall as against normal of 117.6mm,” Lotus said. However, he said, the phenomenon was nothing new.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics