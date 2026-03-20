Winter returns to Kashmir, weather to clear up on Eid

Rains in the plains and snowfall over higher reaches, including the ski resort of Gulmarg, were recorded in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. A woman along with her child shopping for bangles at a market in Srinagar on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr on Friday. (AFP Photo)

The meteorological department reported that the past 24 hours witnessed light to moderate rain and snowfall at most places. Throughout the night, incessant rains occurred across the plains, including Srinagar. Pahalgam recorded a maximum of 20.8mm of rain and Qazigund 18.6mm. Sonamarg also received fresh snowfall, signalling a return to winter conditions after a brief dry spell.

Braving this inclement weather, over 31,000 pilgrims visited the holy town of Katra to pay obeisance at the Mata Vaishno Devi temple on the first day of Navratri. As of 10pm on Thursday, 31,690 pilgrims had reached the cave shrine. Officials expect a daily footfall of more than 30,000 throughout the festival, which concludes on March 27.

Despite the rain on Friday, devotees continued to trek the serpentine pathway to the Trikuta Hills. The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has implemented multi-layer security involving the CRPF, police, and army, supported by 24/7 CCTV surveillance and facilities for the disabled.

The precipitation has significantly brought down day temperatures across the region. Srinagar recorded a maximum of 9.5°C on Thursday, well below the normal of 16°C, while the minimum settled at 6.3°C. In North Kashmir, Gulmarg recorded a daytime maximum of 2.5°C and a night temperature of -1°C. Pahalgam witnessed a high of 7°C and a low of 1.8°C. The MeT department expects the weather to clear from Saturday, which will be celebrated as Eid across Jammu and Kashmir.

MeT director Mukhtar Ahmad said that March 21 to 24 will see dry weather and a gradual rise in day temperatures. Farmers have been advised to resume all operations from March 21 until March 26. However, another spell of rain and snow is projected for many places between March 29 and 31, following a period of generally cloudy weather with light precipitation in the higher reaches starting March 26.