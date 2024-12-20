Winter session: BJP flays Sukhu govt’s move to hire guest lecturers

Condemning the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government’s decision to recruit guest lecturers in government schools and colleges, the legislative party of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a sit-in protest in the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha on Friday. Bharatiya Janata Party leaders protesting at Gate Number 1 of the Vidhan Sabha complex in Dharamshala on Friday. (HT Photo)

All BJP MLAs, under the leadership of Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jai Ram Thakur, took out a procession from the opposition lounge to Gate Number 1 of the Vidhan Sabha and raised slogans against the government, demanding jobs for the youth and withdrawal of the guest teacher policy.

The LoP, while addressing the media, said this government is an anti-youth government, a government that plays with the youth. “Today, the youth of the state are on the streets against the policies of the government. The guest teacher policy brought by the government is unfortunate and shameful.”

“The government has brought the guest teacher policy by guaranteeing a permanent job for ten years. Under this, teachers will be appointed to teach students based on hours, in such a situation the government is playing with the future of teachers. The most unfortunate thing is that the government is calling this a masterstroke,” Thakur added.

Enrolment in govt schools falling: Thakur

Taking on the Congress party, Thakur claimed that the admission of children in government schools of the state has fallen from 58% to 32%.

Thakur said, “Due to this failure of the government, parents are avoiding government schools. The government did not make any efforts to increase admission to government schools. Due to this, the number of children in schools is falling and the government has got an excuse to close the schools.”

He said the Sukhu government has closed or merged more than a thousand schools. “If the government will bring guest teacher policy instead of appointing regular teachers in government schools, then how will the parents send their children to study in government schools,” he added.

Thakur reminded the Congress of its election manifesto and said, “The promise of giving employment to one lakh people every year should be implemented. Since coming to power, not a single recruitment has been done by the government. The results of the pending recruitments should be declared and new recruitments should also be made.”

“The government cannot play with the future of the youth in this way. The government cannot escape by lying in the House and on the road, the opposition will keep exposing the government everywhere,” said Thakur.

“If there is no connection with the man arrested by ED, then why does the CM take him around in his car?.” Thakur said.

The LoP said if the CM says that he has no connection with the mining businessman arrested by the ED, then it has nothing to do with him. “If the CM has nothing to do with him, then he should also tell the people of the state why he takes him around in his car. Why does he take him to the secretariat in his car?,” said Thakur, adding, “The government cannot turn a blind eye to the video which is viral in the entire state. The people of the state are understanding everything.”