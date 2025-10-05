Witerati | Right ho, Ravana

Every festive season of Dashami heralds newer faces of Ravana, newer definitions of demonhood . This Dashami season scripted newer avatars of Ravana. From Gen Z dens to games field. (HT Photo)

What with India’s Asia Cup award episode, it would seem that the proverbial “Ravana” narrative rolled out a cameo tad early this season. On Dussehra eve, that is.

While the Ravana of the past had displayed distasteful demeanour of trundling off with a prized wife, the present Pakistan Cricket Board chief and the country’s federal interior minister Mohsin Naqvi was reportedly thought to display a decided disposition towards trooping out with a prized trophy.

The episode was further imbued with flavours of an alleged modern-day “Ravana” narrative, what with the prime minister likening it to an “Operation Sindoor” moment riding the India-Pak antagonism.

As for the newer definitions of demonhood, AI did again rear its head as the digital-age devil.

What with Bollywood biggies Abhishek-Aishwarya Bachchan, Karan Johar & Co once again being compelled to seek legal action, AI appears to be the new-age “Ravana”, especially when it comes to Deepfakes.

That AI can indeed play the spoilsport devil was borne out during this Durga Pujo.

Some stunning images of Pujo preparations were forwarded to a Bong friend to share vibes of the festive frenzy back in her hometown Kolkata.

The showstopper in the pictures was the iconic Peeli Amby (yellow Ambassador).

As an ode to the almost-extinct taxi synonymous with the streets of the “City of Joy”, this Pujo almost 40-odd Peeli Ambys had been reinvented and repainted with Durga imagery. The Durga art installation project transformed the iconic taxis into works of art on wheels. Masterpieces metamorphosed into mini museums.

Peeli Ambys parading with “Yellow Durga”.

Ah, but on seeing such out-of-the-world snapshots of cabs converted into canvases, the first instinct of the Bong friend was this.

“Is this AI generated?”

She couldn’t believe that the artistry was real. Living in these times of fake news to fake rain, her reaction was relatable.

The reinvented avatars of Peeli Ambys looked too good to be true.

AI was again the villain, the digital-age “Ravana”.

The curious case of “The Devil Wears AI Adaa”.

What the devil!

Gen Z’s notions of Ravana, of course, are more virtual than real.

For a generation that is fixated upon being confirmed Couch Potatoes even in festival season, the millennials would rather watch a virtual “Ravana” than real one. Be it “Voldemort” of the Harry Potter fame to “Klaus Mikaelson” of “Vampire Diaries” to “Doctor Doom” or “The Void” from the Avengers series.

Gen Z appears to have achieved existential evolution from resembling sedentary Couch Potatoes to selfcare-spouting Bed Rotters. An existential state that exhibits elevation in festive season. “Bed Rotters”, the digital-age lingo that best describes Gen Z demeanour in Dussehra and Diwali season, smacks of 3 S’s --- swag, self-care and social sluggishness.

Gone are the good ol’ days of our teenagehood when we would wait desperately to go watch Ramlilas or Ravana.

Parental instinct to nudge one’s Gen Z progeny into a proactive Ravana-watcher the other day met with a ready refrain, dipped in disdain.

“Hey sweetheart, why don’t you take off with friends to go watch the real Ravana,” motherhood egged on the teenybopper out of vegetating as a “Bed Rotter”.

“Guess who is doing Ravana dahan at this year’s Dussehra?” desperate motherhood dangled a starry bait.

“Bobby Deol!”

What emanated from the Gen Z Bed Rotter’s glottis were guttural grunts.

“Chill it, mom. If I have to watch Bobby, easier to catch him in “...Aashram” on Prime Video!” the millennial murdered the maternal motivational speech.

The curious case of “Ravana Aur Rotter Ki Prem Kahani”.

