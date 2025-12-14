Witerati: Word of year, wannabes & wizards of FB poaching

The Oxford Dictionary’s “Word of the Year” 2025 is all about evoking emotions for engagement. Albeit negative ones. “Rage bait”, the new-age term that won over rivals “aura farming” and “biohack” to make it as “Word of the Year”. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“Rage bait”, the new-age term that won over rivals “aura farming” and “biohack” to make it as “Word of the Year”, denotes drawing out negative emotions in Tweeple -- provocation to polarisation, discord to anger and rage --- for manipulating online visibility and boosting social media engagement.

It aptly sums up a trend that spells a hijacking of emotions to leverage them for notching up followers.

Talking of hijacking, there is another abiding memory of 2025 --- the infamous Louvre heist ---- that stands out as a metaphor for other kinds of propensities to hijack or rob. The brazenness of the break-in at the Louvre museum tempts one to coin another “Word of the Year”.

Facebook ‘Heist-ers’ and Poachers.

Here’s presenting a tribe that got more brazen, bolder and bigger in 2025. And how!

The Facebook Heist-ers and Poachers come in all sorts of shapes, sizes and surprises.

Just as the masterminds of the Louvre heist made almost a clean sweep of the museum gallery, the Facebook Heist-ers make a clean sweep of Tweeple’s entire FB friends’ list gallery. Slickly, smoothly, they infiltrate unsuspecting Tweeple’sentire circle of contacts on FB, X or Instagram.

These FB wannabes display decided ambitions of camouflaged climbers, social or professional.

Just as the Louvre masterminds walked away with a treasure built over a lifetime in flat seven minutes or so, the FB Heist-ers rob or poach Tweeple’s FB friend list, built over 20-30 long years, in just 20-30 weeks.

Some super smooth and slick Heist-ers and Poachers deserve thunderous applause for achieving the infiltration and poaching of contacts in bang 20 days!

When it comes to manner and mien, unsuspecting Tweeple may not easily detect this tribe, for the Heist-ers and Poachers drip a sweetness overdosesuch that you could die of diabetes or delusions. In syrupy tones, they spout a practised vocabulary smacking of, “Awww, you can’t imagine what a huge fan I am of you”, “You’ve been my inspiration since college, childhood or the cradle!” (whichever is a better fit), “OMG, what a fan moment this is to be meeting you!” blah blah.

Their saccharine-coated vocabulary has no match, but it certainly has a catch. They are spouting this syrupy sycophancy not just to you but also to each and every Mover and Shaker. They deserve thumping applause not only for being fast and furious in the poaching, but also in the posing. Posing in and posting pouty selfies with poached FB contacts, that is.

With heists, literal and figurative, being the flavour of 2025, it is only to be hoped that 2026 shall toss up terms of redemption. How about “Karma Farming”, “Karma Baiting” or “Karma Calling”?

