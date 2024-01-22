With no major snowfall, Gulmarg’s ski industry feels the heat

On the barren-looking Gulmarg, the sun shines bright in the otherwise harshest winter period of Valley, Chilla-i-Kalan. Usually, the temperatures are sub-zero and the peaks snow-covered at this time of the period in Kashmir. The majestic Affarwat peaks, overlooking the Gulmarg, have a thin layer of snow, which in not feasible for skiing (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

In absence of any major snowfall, the mountains appear nude. The day temperature was 5.4 notches above normal.

The Gulmarg bowl, known for its snow and skiing, is eagerly waiting for its first major snow-spell this winter.

The Ski-enthusiasts from many countries have been making beeline on its slopes and peaks in the recent years. This winter, however, many of them have been forced to cancel their bookings amid dry climactic conditions. The local industries, and those dependent on tourism for income, say that they have been incurring losses.

The majestic Affarwat peaks, overlooking the Gulmarg, have a thin layer of snow, which in not feasible for skiing.

“I have never seen Gulmarg so dull. Gulmarg is all about snow and now, almost January has also ended and there is no snow. Everyone, whether tourists or those associated with tourism industry, are anxiously waiting,” said tour operator Ali Mohammad Lone, 65, from neighbouring Drang village.

“I have been coming to Gulmarg from past four decades, and this is first time when almost entire January has passed without snow. In early 1980’s as well, January’s first couple of weeks were snowless. But there was good snowfall in the fag end,” he said.

“This is peak of winter and we don’t have any work,” said Mohammad Shafi.

“We can only pray for snow. We come here in morning to earn some money and in the evening return empty handed. This is all because snow has given a miss to our wonderful tourist resort,” he said. Shafi added that citing the increase in pollution, many had already said there would be no snow.

The shops selling or renting skiing gear remain closed at the tourist resort.

“At this time, there used to hundreds of foreigners in Gulmarg. They did not come this time because we don’t have snow here,” said Altaf Ahmad, who manages Kashmir Heli Skiing.

“We had already booked chopper for heli skiing. The chopper is parked now. With no snow, we are facing heavy losses. Now our chopper is taking anxious tourists to sunshine peak to see and feel the snow,” he added.

He says that foreign skiers are making enquires from us about snow. “There is a forecast by end of this month. If it snows, we can run our heli skiing till first week of March, otherwise the season is finished,” Ahmad added.

Mohammad Sultan Sheikh, chief general manager of a prominent group of hotels, said in his 50-year career in hospitality, he had never seen such a condition of Gulmarg.

“No snowfall, no greenery. In 1984, it was a dry spell but Gulmarg still observed snowfall in second week of January,” he said.

A senior tourist officer acknowledged that lack of snowfall had an adverse impact, but said still domestic tourists are coming.

“Last year, we had 4,000 to 5,000 tourist arrivals on daily basis, now the number has come down to half,” he said.

Gulmarg means the meadow of flowers and is considered the most sought after location of Kashmir tourism. Located in the neighbourhood of western Himalayas, some 50 km from Srinagar, the place is defined as a cup-shaped valley with virgin peaks, dry curry powder snow and vast meadows which attracts the majority of the tourists.

Last year, around 1.65 million tourists visited the Gulmarg, an all time record.

Despite absence of snow, many tourists visit to the resort and take gandola ride and travel to nearby forests to click pictures.

“We came here to see this beautiful place in the world. There is no snow in the meadow but we took pictures of snow at Kangdoori, which is the phase one of Gondola,” said Sager Patel, a navy veteran from Pune who had come along with his family.

A tourist from Maharashtra, Vilas Roa said they had booked their tickets three months ago to visit Gulmarg because of snow. “We were sad when we found Gulmarg without snow but still we enjoyed this place. Its paradise on earth.”