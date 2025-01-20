With opening of Z-Morh tunnel, hoteliers expect tourism boost in Sonamarg

With the inauguration of the Z-Morh tunnel earlier this week, Sonamarg, a popular summer tourist destination, will now be accessible throughout winter. Sonamarg is known for its peaks, glaciers and lush green forests and is also called trekkers’ paradise as famous lakes and trekking routes are close to the resort. (HT file)

Sonamarg receives heavy snowfall, like Gulmarg, and the local tourism sector is set to see a fillip in coming months, say those associated with the hospitality industry.

The fear of avalanches blocking roads to Sonamarg is now a thing of past and has got the tourism sector, particularly hoteliers, upbeat. “Opening of the tunnel is a great news for the regional connectivity and trade commerce and tourism,” said Umar Tibetbakal, joint secretary general of the KCCI.

“We are hopeful that Sonamarg will see a tourism boost in all seasons. Hotels have good bookings this winter too,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently opened the 6.4-km tunnel at Z Morh. Built at an altitude of 8,500 feet, the tunnel at Gagangir is located 10 km ahead of the tourist resort of Sonamarg in central Kashmir.

Another 14.15-km Zojila Tunnel, being constructed at some distance from Z Morh, will make the strategic Srinagar-Sonamarg-Leh highway an all-weather road.

“It was much awaited and will open new opportunities for locals and will bring Sonamarg on global tourism map. The opening of resort for 12 months will give more employment to the region,” said Sheikh Ashiq, former Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries president, who also deals in Kashmir arts.

Sonmarg has already received snowfall three to four times in the last two months. The mountains, especially the peaks, have been enveloped by snow. At times, the resort receives five to seven feet of snow, making it a great attraction for tourists.

Ghulam Ahmad Bhat, chief executive officer of Sonamarg Development Authority, said that for the first time the resort is open even during winter. “We are creating facilities to attract more footfall,” he said.

Sonamarg is known for its peaks, glaciers and lush green forests and is also called trekkers’ paradise as famous lakes and trekking routes are close to the resort. The gateway to the Amarnath route of Baltal is barely 15 km from Sonamarg. This place is also close to Zojila tunnel which will connect Ladakh with the rest of Kashmir and country within couple of years once the tunnel gets completed.

Tariq Ahmad Khan, who owns a hotel at the resort, said, “Within years, this place will be the most sought-after tourist destination in J&K.”

With resort open, the government is planning to create modern infrastructure at the resort, besides organising skiing events. “We hope now winter tourism events will be organised at this place and infrastructure development will begin soon,” said an official.

The tourists are upbeat. “We are enjoying our stay in Sonamarg, especially when you have this resort covered with snow. Freezing temperature has its own charm. After the opening of tunnel, more and more tourists are coming to this place,” said Vinod Kumar from Chandigarh.