Woman, 13-year-old son die as car rams into parked truck in Ambala

A 37-year-old woman and her 13-year-old son died while three others sustained injuries after their car rammed into a parked stationary truck reportedly due to fog on the Ambala-Jagadhri highway on Monday, the police said.

The accident took place around 8 am near Tepla village of Saha when the family of five was returning from Ludhiana after attending a marriage function and was going towards their hometown Yamunanagar.

The deceased were identified as Poonam Aggarwal and her son Akul, both from Yamunanagar’s Lal Dwara area.

The woman’s husband, who was behind the wheel of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Kapil Aggarwal, said they had left from Machhiwara around 6 am and had reached Tepla near the Maruti showroom.

“A (Gurugram-registered) container was parked on the side of the road without any indicator or signaling. Due to heavy traffic movement and fog, the container was not visible and my car hit it from the side. Some passersby gathered and we were taken to hospital. My wife, who was sitting next to me, and my son who was sitting behind her, were declared dead,” the man told the police.

However, Aggarwal, his mother Shashi Aggarwal and daughter Aarna were given primary first-aid at the civil hospital, Ambala Cantt.

Sub-Inspector Sakil Mohmad, investigating officer, said the autopsies were conducted and the bodies were handed over to the family members.

“The three injured were taken to Yamunanagar by their relatives for treatment at a private hospital. Further probe is underway,” he added.

A case was registered under Sections 283, 337 and 304-A of the IPC at the Saha police station against the unknown driver of the truck, who had fled from the spot after the accident, the police said.