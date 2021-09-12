Woman attendant alleges rape by Class-4 employee at Kurukshetra govt hospital

A 20-year-old woman attendant was allegedly raped by a Class-4 employee at Kurukshetra’s Lok Nayak Jai Parkash Government Hospital on Friday night.

The accused, Dharmvir, is a contractual employee at the female ward and he allegedly raped the woman in the toilet. Other attendants saw the incident and alerted the hospital staff. The accused managed to flee.

He has been terminated from the employment of the hospital and has been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code. Medical superintendent Dr Sara Aggarwal said the ward attendant had been appointed through an outsourcing firm.