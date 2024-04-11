 Woman burnt to death at Chandigarh park: Autopsy done, further probe underway - Hindustan Times
Woman burnt to death at Chandigarh park: Autopsy done, further probe underway

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 11, 2024 09:04 AM IST

Even as circumstantial evidence pointed that the woman had immolated herself, Chandigarh Police had arrested her boyfriend, Vishal, for murder based on her dying declaration that he had set her on fire

A day after a 26-year-old woman died of burn injuries following a break-up with her boyfriend at a park in Sector 35 on Monday night, the autopsy was conducted at GMSH, Sector 16, on Wednesday and the body was handed over to her family. The report is awaited.

According to Chandigarh Police, the deceased was one of six siblings and lived in Sohana, Mohali. She worked in housekeeping in the hospitality industry. (iStock)
According to Chandigarh Police, the deceased was one of six siblings and lived in Sohana, Mohali. She worked in housekeeping in the hospitality industry.

Even as circumstantial evidence pointed that the woman had immolated herself, police had arrested her boyfriend, Vishal, for murder based on her dying declaration that he had set her on fire. Police are still trying to locate CCTV footage from the area.

According to police, the deceased was one of six siblings and lived in Sohana, Mohali. She worked in housekeeping in the hospitality industry.

A resident of Kharar, Vishal, also aged around 26, runs a mobile shop in Bijwara Market in Sector 22, Chandigarh. He will be presented in court again on Thursday.

Sector 36 police station SHO inspector Om Parkash said they were investigating the case from all angles and will proceed accordingly.

The couple was in a relationship for the last six to seven years, police said. However, their relationship had turned sour over the matter of marriage. Their fights had been escalating over the issue and heated up to the point of a break-up on Monday night.

The woman was found burnt at a park in Sector 35 on Monday night after breaking up with Vishal. She was rushed to GMSH, Sector 16, from where she was referred to PGIMER. But she had succumbed to burns on Tuesday morning.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Woman burnt to death at Chandigarh park: Autopsy done, further probe underway
Story Saved
